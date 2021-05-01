HSBC (LON:HSBA) Given a GBX 535 Price Target by The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts

The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 535 ($6.99) target price on HSBC (LON:HSBA) in a report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on HSBA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 400 ($5.23) price target on shares of HSBC and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group set a GBX 430 ($5.62) price objective on shares of HSBC and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of HSBC from GBX 390 ($5.10) to GBX 470 ($6.14) and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 440 ($5.75) price objective on shares of HSBC and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on shares of HSBC from GBX 380 ($4.96) to GBX 400 ($5.23) and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 444.45 ($5.81).

Get HSBC alerts:

Shares of HSBA opened at GBX 452.80 ($5.92) on Tuesday. HSBC has a 1-year low of GBX 281.50 ($3.68) and a 1-year high of GBX 466.54 ($6.10). The stock has a market cap of £92.48 billion and a PE ratio of 33.05. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 427.43 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 397.39.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 11th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 11th. This represents a yield of 2.47%.

In other HSBC news, insider Noel Quinn sold 18,746 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 425 ($5.55), for a total transaction of £79,670.50 ($104,090.02).

About HSBC

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial products and services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking products and services, such as current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services for ultra high net worth individuals; and wealth management services, including insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

Further Reading: Why do companies issue stock splits?

Receive News & Ratings for HSBC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HSBC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.