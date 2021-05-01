HSBC Reaffirms Hold Rating for Credicorp (NYSE:BAP)

HSBC restated their hold rating on shares of Credicorp (NYSE:BAP) in a report published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $137.00 target price on the bank’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also commented on BAP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an underweight rating and issued a $130.00 price objective on shares of Credicorp in a report on Monday, April 26th. Scotiabank reaffirmed a sector perform rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of Credicorp in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Smith Barney Citigroup lowered Credicorp from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Credicorp from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered Credicorp from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $153.63.

BAP stock opened at $119.40 on Tuesday. Credicorp has a 1-year low of $110.47 and a 1-year high of $172.12. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $139.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $147.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.76, a P/E/G ratio of 5.51 and a beta of 0.95.

Credicorp (NYSE:BAP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The bank reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.48. Credicorp had a return on equity of 2.76% and a net margin of 4.18%. The firm had revenue of $944.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Credicorp will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BAP. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Credicorp in the first quarter valued at about $201,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Credicorp in the first quarter worth about $72,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Credicorp by 14.2% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 23,522 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,917,000 after buying an additional 2,926 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Credicorp by 17.8% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 1,608 shares of the bank’s stock worth $199,000 after buying an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Credicorp in the third quarter worth about $814,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.74% of the company’s stock.

Credicorp Company Profile

Credicorp Ltd., a financial services holding company, provides various financial, insurance, and health services and products primarily in Peru and internationally. The company's Universal Banking segment offers deposits and current accounts, and various credits and financial instruments to individuals and legal entities.

