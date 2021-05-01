Humana Inc. Expected to Post Q4 2021 Earnings of $0.92 Per Share (NYSE:HUM)

Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their Q4 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Humana in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Windley now anticipates that the insurance provider will post earnings of $0.92 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.13.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The insurance provider reported $7.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.21 by $0.46. The company had revenue of $20.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.42 billion. Humana had a net margin of 5.58% and a return on equity of 22.74%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $5.40 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Humana from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $429.00 to $479.00 in a report on Monday, January 4th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Humana from $460.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Humana from $462.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Humana from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $447.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Humana from $496.00 to $510.00 in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Humana currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $469.45.

NYSE:HUM opened at $445.24 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $57.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company’s 50-day moving average is $421.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $409.84. Humana has a 12-month low of $364.77 and a 12-month high of $474.70.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. Humana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.67%.

In related news, insider Timothy S. Huval sold 3,696 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $377.96, for a total transaction of $1,396,940.16. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,068 shares in the company, valued at $4,939,181.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Bruce D. Broussard sold 27,537 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $378.14, for a total value of $10,412,841.18. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 108,361 shares in the company, valued at $40,975,628.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Humana in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Humana in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Humana by 322.2% in the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 76 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Humana in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Humana in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors own 91.90% of the company’s stock.

About Humana

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through Retail, Group and Specialty, and Healthcare Services segments. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

