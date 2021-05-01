HUNT (HUNT) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $12,540.00

HUNT (CURRENCY:HUNT) traded down 4.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on May 1st. One HUNT coin can now be purchased for $0.38 or 0.00000663 BTC on major exchanges. HUNT has a total market cap of $42.08 million and $12,540.00 worth of HUNT was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, HUNT has traded up 20.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $40.41 or 0.00070229 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.45 or 0.00019908 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001738 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.01 or 0.00069546 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 14% higher against the dollar and now trades at $500.70 or 0.00870259 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.26 or 0.00096049 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 22.8% against the dollar and now trades at $28.39 or 0.00049335 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 16.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,961.56 or 0.08623575 BTC.

HUNT Profile

HUNT is a coin. It was first traded on February 1st, 2019. HUNT’s total supply is 210,129,104 coins and its circulating supply is 110,357,399 coins. HUNT’s official message board is steemit.com/@steemhunt . The Reddit community for HUNT is https://reddit.com/r/steemhunt and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . HUNT’s official website is hunt.town . HUNT’s official Twitter account is @steemhunt

According to CryptoCompare, “HUNT token is an ERC20 based cryptocurrency that works as the key currency for HUNT DApp users to empower their digital lifestyle. It can be directly used in each DApp or utilized as a vehicle token for different purposes. “

HUNT Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HUNT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HUNT should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase HUNT using one of the exchanges listed above.

