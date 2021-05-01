Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $1.14 (NYSE:HII)

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 29th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be paid a dividend of 1.14 per share by the aerospace company on Friday, June 11th. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th.

Huntington Ingalls Industries has increased its dividend by 67.9% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 8 years. Huntington Ingalls Industries has a dividend payout ratio of 37.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Huntington Ingalls Industries to earn $10.45 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $4.56 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 43.6%.

Get Huntington Ingalls Industries alerts:

Shares of NYSE HII opened at $212.32 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $203.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $175.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market cap of $8.56 billion, a PE ratio of 14.55 and a beta of 0.91. Huntington Ingalls Industries has a 1 year low of $136.44 and a 1 year high of $214.43.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The aerospace company reported $4.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.56 by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $2.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.47 billion. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a net margin of 6.61% and a return on equity of 36.94%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.36 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Huntington Ingalls Industries will post 15.47 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Mitchell B. Waldman sold 467 shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.60, for a total transaction of $83,873.20. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 54,506 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,789,277.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Chad N. Boudreaux sold 1,995 shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.98, for a total transaction of $375,020.10. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 12,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,405,016.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,401 shares of company stock valued at $2,065,085 in the last quarter. 2.76% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on HII shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $186.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Vertical Research cut shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $177.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $193.10.

About Huntington Ingalls Industries

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in designing, building, overhauling, and repairing military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls Shipbuilding, Newport News Shipbuilding, and Technical Solutions. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships; expeditionary warfare ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

See Also: Percentage Gainers

Receive News & Ratings for Huntington Ingalls Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntington Ingalls Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.