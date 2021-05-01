Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII) Sets New 12-Month High at $212.57

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $212.57 and last traded at $212.27, with a volume of 651 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $210.24.

A number of research firms have issued reports on HII. Zacks Investment Research raised Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $186.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. TheStreet raised Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Vertical Research downgraded Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $177.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $193.10.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The company has a 50 day moving average of $203.48 and a 200 day moving average of $175.40. The firm has a market cap of $8.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.55 and a beta of 0.91.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The aerospace company reported $4.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.56 by ($0.21). Huntington Ingalls Industries had a return on equity of 36.94% and a net margin of 6.61%. The business had revenue of $2.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.36 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. will post 15.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th were paid a dividend of $1.14 per share. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s payout ratio is currently 32.55%.

In other Huntington Ingalls Industries news, VP Mitchell B. Waldman sold 467 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.60, for a total transaction of $83,873.20. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 54,506 shares in the company, valued at $9,789,277.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Thomas E. Stiehle sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.33, for a total value of $1,255,310.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 12,111 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,171,865.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,401 shares of company stock worth $2,065,085 in the last 90 days. 2.76% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HII. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 106.5% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 725,934 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $123,757,000 after buying an additional 374,417 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 118.6% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 518,877 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $88,458,000 after purchasing an additional 281,553 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC grew its holdings in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 190.1% during the fourth quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 310,237 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $52,889,000 after purchasing an additional 203,297 shares during the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,428,000. Finally, Boston Partners grew its holdings in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,151,578 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $196,321,000 after purchasing an additional 130,648 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.38% of the company’s stock.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Company Profile (NYSE:HII)

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in designing, building, overhauling, and repairing military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls Shipbuilding, Newport News Shipbuilding, and Technical Solutions. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships; expeditionary warfare ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

