Huobi BTC Tops 24 Hour Volume of $264.80 Million (HBTC)

Huobi BTC (CURRENCY:HBTC) traded up 2.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on May 1st. One Huobi BTC coin can now be bought for $57,660.03 or 1.00263804 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Huobi BTC has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion and approximately $264.80 million worth of Huobi BTC was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Huobi BTC has traded up 16.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00002709 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001739 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.22 or 0.00062975 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $162.30 or 0.00282219 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.33 or 0.00004058 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $622.18 or 0.01081899 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.10 or 0.00026253 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $413.93 or 0.00719780 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57,382.98 or 0.99782042 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Huobi BTC Profile

Huobi BTC’s total supply is 27,906 coins. The official message board for Huobi BTC is medium.com/@hbtc_finance . The official website for Huobi BTC is www.hbtc.finance/en-us . Huobi BTC’s official Twitter account is @HuobiGlobal

Huobi BTC Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Huobi BTC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Huobi BTC should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Huobi BTC using one of the exchanges listed above.

