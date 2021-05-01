Hydrofarm Holdings Group (NASDAQ:HYFM) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Hydrofarm Holdings Group (NASDAQ:HYFM) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Hydrofarm Holdings Group Inc. is a distributor and manufacturer of hydroponics equipment and supplies for controlled environment agriculture. Hydrofarm Holdings Group Inc. is based in PETALUMA, Calif. “

HYFM has been the subject of a number of other reports. Truist increased their price target on shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group from $65.00 to $95.00 in a report on Monday, February 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group in a report on Monday, January 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $63.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group in a report on Monday, January 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group from $88.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group in a report on Monday, January 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.40.

Shares of NASDAQ HYFM traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $65.70. 1,552,827 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 530,959. The business’s 50 day moving average is $60.39. Hydrofarm Holdings Group has a one year low of $41.59 and a one year high of $95.48.

Hydrofarm Holdings Group (NASDAQ:HYFM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.09). As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hydrofarm Holdings Group will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group in the 1st quarter valued at $60,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group during the 1st quarter worth about $116,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group during the 1st quarter worth about $138,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group during the 4th quarter worth about $263,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives acquired a new stake in shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group during the 1st quarter worth about $265,000.

About Hydrofarm Holdings Group

Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and distribution of controlled environment agriculture (CEA) equipment and supplies in the United States and Canada. The company offers agricultural lighting devices, indoor climate control equipment, hydroponics and nutrients, and plant additives used to grow, farm, and cultivate cannabis, flowers, fruits, plants, vegetables, grains, and herbs in controlled environment; and distributes CEA equipment and supplies, which include grow light systems; heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems; humidity and carbon dioxide monitors and controllers; water pumps, heaters, chillers, and filters; nutrient and fertilizer delivery systems; and various growing media made from soil, rock wool or coconut fiber.

