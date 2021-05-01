Hydrofarm Holdings Group (NASDAQ:HYFM) Updates Q1 2021 Earnings Guidance

Hydrofarm Holdings Group (NASDAQ:HYFM) updated its first quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $109 million-$111 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $104.89 million.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $67.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group in a report on Monday, January 4th. They set a buy rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Truist raised their price objective on shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group from $65.00 to $95.00 in a report on Monday, February 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group in a report on Monday, January 4th. They set an overweight rating and a $63.00 price objective for the company. Finally, William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group in a report on Monday, January 4th. They set an outperform rating for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Hydrofarm Holdings Group currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $73.40.

Shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group stock traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $65.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,552,827 shares, compared to its average volume of 530,959. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $60.39. Hydrofarm Holdings Group has a one year low of $41.59 and a one year high of $95.48.

Hydrofarm Holdings Group (NASDAQ:HYFM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.09). As a group, equities analysts expect that Hydrofarm Holdings Group will post -0.29 EPS for the current year.

Hydrofarm Holdings Group Company Profile

Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and distribution of controlled environment agriculture (CEA) equipment and supplies in the United States and Canada. The company offers agricultural lighting devices, indoor climate control equipment, hydroponics and nutrients, and plant additives used to grow, farm, and cultivate cannabis, flowers, fruits, plants, vegetables, grains, and herbs in controlled environment; and distributes CEA equipment and supplies, which include grow light systems; heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems; humidity and carbon dioxide monitors and controllers; water pumps, heaters, chillers, and filters; nutrient and fertilizer delivery systems; and various growing media made from soil, rock wool or coconut fiber.

