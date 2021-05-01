HyperDAO Hits Market Cap of $7.39 Million (HDAO)

HyperDAO (CURRENCY:HDAO) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on April 30th. During the last seven days, HyperDAO has traded 58.3% higher against the dollar. HyperDAO has a market cap of $7.39 million and $205,415.00 worth of HyperDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One HyperDAO coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0192 or 0.00000033 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get HyperDAO alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.62 or 0.00066237 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.46 or 0.00019656 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001715 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $41.98 or 0.00072001 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $449.65 or 0.00771161 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.44 or 0.00095078 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000339 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $24.13 or 0.00041382 BTC.

About HyperDAO

HyperDAO (HDAO) is a coin. It launched on November 8th, 2019. HyperDAO’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 385,333,511 coins. The official website for HyperDAO is www.hyperdao.com . HyperDAO’s official Twitter account is @Hdao_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here . HyperDAO’s official message board is medium.com/@hdao

According to CryptoCompare, “HyperDAO aims to establish a complete DeFi (Decentralised Finance)ecosystem, providing clients with a decentralized financial infrastructure. DeFi holds openness, fairness, and interconnection at its core. Based on distributed ledger and blockchain technology, HyperDAO is going to build a financial services ecosystem including collateral-backed stablecoins, decentralized community crowdfunding, decentralized wallets, cloud exchanges, market forecasts, asset management, microfinance, and e-citizen information systems. “

HyperDAO Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HyperDAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HyperDAO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase HyperDAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for HyperDAO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HyperDAO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.