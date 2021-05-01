Hysan Development (OTCMKTS:HYSNY) Trading 1.6% Higher

Hysan Development Company Limited (OTCMKTS:HYSNY)’s stock price traded up 1.6% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $7.85 and last traded at $7.85. 2,414 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 141% from the average session volume of 1,002 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.73.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $7.97 and its 200-day moving average is $7.51.

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $0.292 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 9th. This is a boost from Hysan Development’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.06.

Hysan is a leading property investment, management and development company in Hong Kong, with a portfolio of more than 4 million square feet of high-quality office, retail and residential properties. Operating primarily in the city's prime retail/office district of Causeway Bay, we are focused on delighting our customers and providing investors with outstanding returns.

