i-CABLE Communications Limited (OTCMKTS:ICABY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

i-CABLE Communications Limited (OTCMKTS:ICABY) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,200 shares, an increase of 156.3% from the March 31st total of 3,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 8.2 days.

OTCMKTS ICABY opened at $0.16 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.48. i-CABLE Communications has a 1 year low of $0.10 and a 1 year high of $0.20.

i-CABLE Communications Company Profile

i-CABLE Communications Limited, an investment holding company, provides integrated communications services in Hong Kong. The company operates through Media, and Telecommunications segments. Its Media segment offers television subscription, domestic free television program, advertising, channel carriage, television relay, program licensing, theatrical release, and other related services.

