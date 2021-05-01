IBEX Limited (NASDAQ:IBEX) Receives $21.43 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of IBEX Limited (NASDAQ:IBEX) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $21.43.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut IBEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st.

Get IBEX alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:IBEX opened at $23.10 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.85. IBEX has a one year low of $9.27 and a one year high of $25.50. The firm has a market cap of $424.76 million and a PE ratio of 27.50.

IBEX (NASDAQ:IBEX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $117.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $115.31 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that IBEX will post 1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IBEX. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of IBEX during the third quarter worth about $74,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in IBEX during the third quarter valued at $166,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in IBEX in the third quarter valued at $8,502,000. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in IBEX during the 3rd quarter worth about $112,000. Finally, Taylor Wealth Management Partners raised its stake in shares of IBEX by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Taylor Wealth Management Partners now owns 135,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,537,000 after buying an additional 3,825 shares during the last quarter. 23.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About IBEX

IBEX Limited provides end-to-end technology-enabled customer lifecycle experience solutions in the United States and internationally. The company provides ibex Connect, a customer engagement solution comprises customer service, technical support, and other value-added outsourced back office services through voice, email, chat, SMS, social media and other communication applications; ibex Digital, a customer acquisition solution that offers search, social, and display advertising capabilities; and ibex CX, a customer experience solution, which provides a comprehensive suite of proprietary software tools to measure, monitor and manage its clients' customer experience.

Read More: What are high-yield dividend stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for IBEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IBEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.