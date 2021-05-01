IBM Retirement Fund Sells 127 Shares of Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS)

IBM Retirement Fund lowered its position in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) by 4.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,496 shares of the company’s stock after selling 127 shares during the quarter. IBM Retirement Fund’s holdings in Zscaler were worth $428,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Valley Brook Capital Group purchased a new stake in Zscaler in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in Zscaler by 35.7% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 190 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Zscaler by 463.6% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 372 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Invictus RG purchased a new stake in Zscaler in the fourth quarter worth approximately $74,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Zscaler by 421.1% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. 42.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZS opened at $187.64 on Friday. Zscaler, Inc. has a 1-year low of $65.51 and a 1-year high of $230.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 3.73 and a quick ratio of 3.73. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $183.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $182.38. The company has a market capitalization of $25.51 billion, a PE ratio of -210.83 and a beta of 0.79.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.47. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 24.33% and a negative net margin of 26.69%. The firm had revenue of $157.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.45 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Zscaler, Inc. will post -1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Karen Blasing sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $90,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $407,340. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Amit Sinha sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.53, for a total value of $1,487,710.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 256,646 shares in the company, valued at $54,544,974.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 76,812 shares of company stock valued at $14,407,053 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 23.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho assumed coverage on Zscaler in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $217.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Zscaler from $205.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. BTIG Research raised Zscaler from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Zscaler from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Zscaler from $171.00 to $208.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Zscaler currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $200.48.

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company provides Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, servers, operational technology, internet of things, and device secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to internally managed applications, either hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

