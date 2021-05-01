IBM Retirement Fund Sells 156 Shares of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM)

IBM Retirement Fund lessened its stake in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) by 5.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,667 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 156 shares during the quarter. IBM Retirement Fund’s holdings in Williams-Sonoma were worth $478,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WSM. Vision Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 1.2% in the first quarter. Vision Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,253 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,837,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. bought a new stake in Williams-Sonoma during the first quarter worth $442,000. BOKF NA bought a new stake in Williams-Sonoma during the first quarter worth $205,000. Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 8.1% in the first quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 444,752 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $79,699,000 after purchasing an additional 33,138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Personal CFO Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Williams-Sonoma in the first quarter valued at $212,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.58% of the company’s stock.

In other Williams-Sonoma news, CEO Laura Alber sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.09, for a total value of $4,427,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 382,309 shares in the company, valued at approximately $67,703,100.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ryan Ross sold 4,420 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $795,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,860 shares in the company, valued at $1,954,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 42,420 shares of company stock worth $7,007,810. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Williams-Sonoma stock opened at $170.75 on Friday. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a twelve month low of $57.76 and a twelve month high of $188.23. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $170.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $127.85. The company has a market capitalization of $12.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 16th. The specialty retailer reported $3.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.22 by $0.73. Williams-Sonoma had a net margin of 6.83% and a return on equity of 36.53%. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.13 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 6.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, April 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. This is a positive change from Williams-Sonoma’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 22nd. Williams-Sonoma’s payout ratio is presently 48.76%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on WSM shares. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $175.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group cut shares of Williams-Sonoma from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $110.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $110.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $125.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $146.25.

About Williams-Sonoma

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma Home brand; and furniture, bedding, bathroom accessories, rugs, curtains, lighting, tabletop, outdoor, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

