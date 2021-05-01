IBM Retirement Fund Sells 525 Shares of Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG)

IBM Retirement Fund lowered its holdings in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) by 8.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,573 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 525 shares during the period. IBM Retirement Fund’s holdings in Graco were worth $399,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Graco in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Graco in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Graco during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Archer Investment Corp bought a new stake in shares of Graco during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Graco by 52.9% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 549 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. 84.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on GGG. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Graco from $81.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Graco from $57.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Graco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $90.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Graco from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.00.

In other news, insider Christian E. Rothe sold 59,340 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $4,153,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 51,728 shares in the company, valued at $3,620,960. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director Eric Etchart sold 5,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.20, for a total transaction of $393,720.00. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 184,929 shares of company stock valued at $13,330,699. 4.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE GGG opened at $76.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 3.25. Graco Inc. has a 52-week low of $41.79 and a 52-week high of $78.29. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $72.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.26. The stock has a market cap of $13.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.56.

Graco (NYSE:GGG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.08. Graco had a net margin of 18.88% and a return on equity of 29.38%. The firm had revenue of $454.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $426.13 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.42 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Graco Inc. will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 19th will be given a dividend of $0.1875 per share. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 16th. Graco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.47%.

Graco Company Profile

Graco, Inc is a manufacturing company, which designs, manufactures and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense and spray fluid and powder materials. It operates through the following segments: Industrial, Contractor and Process. The Industrial segment includes the Applied Fluid Technologies and Industrial Products divisions.

