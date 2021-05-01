IBM Retirement Fund Sells 556 Shares of WestRock (NYSE:WRK)

IBM Retirement Fund cut its position in WestRock (NYSE:WRK) by 5.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 556 shares during the quarter. IBM Retirement Fund’s holdings in WestRock were worth $463,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in WestRock during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of WestRock during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of WestRock by 108.2% during the fourth quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 758 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares during the period. Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of WestRock in the third quarter worth $35,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of WestRock by 100.0% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 826 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. 80.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WRK stock opened at $55.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The company’s 50-day moving average is $52.71 and its 200-day moving average is $45.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.69 billion, a PE ratio of 18.65 and a beta of 1.38. WestRock has a 1 year low of $23.22 and a 1 year high of $56.39.

WestRock (NYSE:WRK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.07. WestRock had a return on equity of 7.24% and a net margin of 4.37%. The business had revenue of $4.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.58 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that WestRock will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on WRK shares. KeyCorp upped their price target on WestRock from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of WestRock from $58.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of WestRock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of WestRock from $54.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of WestRock in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $59.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.27.

In other news, insider Jeffrey Wayne Chalovich sold 19,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.23, for a total transaction of $1,004,108.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 123,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,336,843.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.92% of the company’s stock.

WestRock Company manufactures and sells paper and packaging solutions in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through Corrugated Packaging and Consumer Packaging segments. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards for sale to consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

