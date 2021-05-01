ICICI Bank Limited to Post FY2022 Earnings of $0.72 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NYSE:IBN)

ICICI Bank Limited (NYSE:IBN) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their FY2022 EPS estimates for ICICI Bank in a research report issued on Monday, April 26th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Sharma now forecasts that the bank will post earnings per share of $0.72 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.77. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for ICICI Bank’s FY2023 earnings at $0.91 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:IBN opened at $16.30 on Thursday. ICICI Bank has a 12 month low of $7.66 and a 12 month high of $18.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.78. The firm has a market cap of $56.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.96, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.29.

ICICI Bank (NYSE:IBN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, January 30th. The bank reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.05. ICICI Bank had a net margin of 12.64% and a return on equity of 8.79%. The business had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ICICI Bank during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ICICI Bank by 414.1% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 2,041 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,644 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in ICICI Bank in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in ICICI Bank in the first quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Navis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in ICICI Bank in the fourth quarter valued at $76,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.57% of the company’s stock.

ICICI Bank Company Profile

ICICI Bank Limited provides various banking products and financial services in India and internationally. It operates in Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, Treasury, and Others Banking segments. The company offers savings, salary, pension, current, and other accounts; and fixed, recurring, and security deposits.

