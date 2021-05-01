Icon Wealth Partners LLC Has $255,000 Holdings in Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS)

Icon Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS) by 5.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,671 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Ionis Pharmaceuticals were worth $255,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IONS. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors raised its stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 99.7% during the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 667 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, CWM LLC raised its stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 80.9% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. 84.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ionis Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:IONS opened at $42.82 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 10.28, a current ratio of 10.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $39.17 and a twelve month high of $64.37. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $45.61 and its 200-day moving average is $51.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.21 and a beta of 1.42.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($2.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($2.68). The business had revenue of $290.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $265.93 million. Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 7.82% and a return on equity of 6.57%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on IONS shares. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $36.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 29th. Barclays reduced their price target on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $52.00 to $47.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $90.00 to $76.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 29th. TheStreet cut Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ionis Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.45.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals Profile

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers and develops RNA-targeted therapeutics in the United States. The company offers SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in pediatric and adult patients; TEGSEDI, an injection for the treatment of polyneuropathy of hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis in adults; and WAYLIVRA, a treatment for familial chylomicronemia syndrome and familial partial lipodystrophy.

See Also: What is the strike price in options trading?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IONS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS).

Receive News & Ratings for Ionis Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ionis Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.