Icon Wealth Partners LLC Invests $224,000 in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Icon Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 3,554 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hedeker Wealth LLC grew its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Hedeker Wealth LLC now owns 35,765 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,218,000 after buying an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 7,730 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $479,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership now owns 64,770 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,018,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Bridgeworth LLC raised its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Bridgeworth LLC now owns 4,218 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $262,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,914 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $553,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BMY stock opened at $62.42 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $63.50. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 52 week low of $54.07 and a 52 week high of $67.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.67. The firm has a market cap of $139.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -567.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.67.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.82 by ($0.08). Bristol-Myers Squibb had a negative net margin of 0.11% and a positive return on equity of 27.48%. The business had revenue of $11.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.19 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.72 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 6.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.14%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.79%.

In related news, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.20, for a total transaction of $1,555,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 528,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,902,556. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BMY. TheStreet lowered shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Truist Securities raised shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $66.00 to $74.00 in a report on Monday, April 19th. Truist raised shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Truist Financial raised shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $62.00 in a report on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.81.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers products in hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, and immunology therapeutic classes. Its products include Revlimid, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor indicated for the reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in pediatric patients with active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

