Icon Wealth Partners LLC Purchases 345 Shares of StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE)

Icon Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE) by 9.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,875 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in StoneCo were worth $237,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in STNE. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in StoneCo in the first quarter valued at approximately $366,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of StoneCo during the first quarter worth approximately $411,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of StoneCo by 11.0% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $856,000 after purchasing an additional 1,607 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance acquired a new position in shares of StoneCo during the third quarter worth approximately $259,000. Finally, Azora Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of StoneCo during the third quarter worth approximately $18,598,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.47% of the company’s stock.

Get StoneCo alerts:

Shares of STNE stock opened at $64.64 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 2.32. StoneCo Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $20.39 and a fifty-two week high of $95.12. The firm has a market cap of $19.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 105.97 and a beta of 2.40. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $66.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.97.

StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by ($0.03). StoneCo had a return on equity of 9.87% and a net margin of 26.05%. The firm had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.97 earnings per share. StoneCo’s quarterly revenue was up 27.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that StoneCo Ltd. will post 0.61 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on STNE shares. Grupo Santander raised StoneCo from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Citigroup began coverage on StoneCo in a research note on Friday, January 29th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded StoneCo from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Credit Suisse Group upgraded StoneCo from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $31.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, HSBC upgraded StoneCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.27.

StoneCo Company Profile

StoneCo Ltd. provides financial technology solutions to clients and integrated partners to conduct electronic commerce across in-store, online, and mobile channels in Brazil. It distributes its solutions, principally through proprietary Stone Hubs, which offer hyper-local sales and services; and technology and solutions to digital merchants through sales and technical personnel and software vendors, as well as sells solutions to brick-and-mortar and digital merchants through sales team.

Read More: What is a stock split?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STNE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE).

Receive News & Ratings for StoneCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for StoneCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.