Icon Wealth Partners LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Icon Wealth Partners LLC decreased its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 7.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,169 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 250 shares during the quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $291,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VNQ. Armor Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Ballast Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 179.0% during the fourth quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC now owns 385 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management bought a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000.

Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF stock opened at $99.08 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $93.97 and a 200 day moving average of $86.99. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 12 month low of $66.27 and a 12 month high of $99.30.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

