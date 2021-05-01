Idera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IDRA) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.08 EPS

Idera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IDRA) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

NASDAQ IDRA opened at $1.18 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.59. The stock has a market cap of $49.86 million, a PE ratio of -0.41 and a beta of 2.40. Idera Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $1.00 and a 12 month high of $6.14.

In related news, COO Daniel B. Soland purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.90 per share, for a total transaction of $39,000.00. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 18,898 shares of company stock worth $26,026. Company insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on IDRA shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Idera Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $1.00 target price (down previously from $8.00) on shares of Idera Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Idera Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $2.00 target price (down previously from $10.00) on shares of Idera Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Idera Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.56.

About Idera Pharmaceuticals

Idera Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of drugs for oncology and rare disease indications in the United States. It offers Tilsotolimod (IMO-2125), a synthetic phosphorothioate oligonucleotide that acts as a direct agonist of TLR9 to stimulate the immune systems and for treating solid tumors, metastatic melanoma, squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck, and colorectal cancer.

