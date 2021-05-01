IG Group (OTCMKTS:IGGHY) Trading Down 2.8%

Shares of IG Group Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:IGGHY) traded down 2.8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $12.53 and last traded at $12.63. 2,001 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 20% from the average session volume of 1,668 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.00.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of IG Group in a research note on Friday, March 19th.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.51.

IG Group Holdings plc operates as a multi-platform trading company worldwide. It offers CFDs (contracts for difference), are derivative contracts that enable clients to take advantage of changes in an asset's price; and spread betting that allow clients to take advantage of changes in an asset's price without owning the asset itself, and to use the same range of risk-mitigation measures.

