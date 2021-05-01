Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) Holdings Lifted by Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH

Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH increased its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) by 9.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,973 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $437,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. PFG Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 117.9% during the first quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 9,398 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,082,000 after buying an additional 5,085 shares in the last quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 6.4% during the first quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 1,178 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors grew its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 10.4% in the first quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 6,643 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,471,000 after purchasing an additional 624 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 11.8% in the first quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 957 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $708,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC grew its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 25.9% in the first quarter. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC now owns 972 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.44% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Norman D. Jr. Finch sold 7,232 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.00, for a total transaction of $1,468,096.00. Also, CEO Ernest Scott Santi sold 1,231 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.37, for a total value of $252,810.47. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 295,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,619,473.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. UBS Group upgraded Illinois Tool Works from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $211.00 to $232.00 in a research note on Monday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $203.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $206.00 to $217.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Vertical Research upgraded Illinois Tool Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded Illinois Tool Works from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $209.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $209.65.

NYSE ITW opened at $230.46 on Friday. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a twelve month low of $148.66 and a twelve month high of $235.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 2.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.94 billion, a PE ratio of 34.92, a P/E/G ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $222.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $208.98.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.21. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 80.95% and a net margin of 16.77%. The business had revenue of $3.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.77 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 6.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a $1.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.84%.

Illinois Tool Works Company Profile

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

