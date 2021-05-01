Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The industrial products company reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.21, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $3.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.43 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 16.77% and a return on equity of 80.95%. Illinois Tool Works’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.77 EPS. Illinois Tool Works updated its FY21 guidance to $8.20-8.60 EPS and its FY 2021 guidance to 8.200-8.600 EPS.

ITW traded down $0.31 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $230.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,594,674 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,115,028. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.92, a PEG ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81. Illinois Tool Works has a 1 year low of $148.66 and a 1 year high of $235.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $222.64 and its 200-day moving average is $208.98.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a dividend of $1.14 per share. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.84%.

ITW has been the topic of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $195.00 to $217.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $206.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $214.00 to $229.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $209.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Illinois Tool Works presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $209.65.

In other news, VP Norman D. Jr. Finch sold 7,232 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.00, for a total transaction of $1,468,096.00. Also, CEO Ernest Scott Santi sold 1,231 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.37, for a total transaction of $252,810.47. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 295,172 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,619,473.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Illinois Tool Works Company Profile

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

