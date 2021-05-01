ImageCoin (IMG) Trading Up 52.2% Over Last Week

ImageCoin (CURRENCY:IMG) traded up 67% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on May 1st. ImageCoin has a market capitalization of $577,349.24 and approximately $49,869.00 worth of ImageCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ImageCoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0520 or 0.00000091 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, ImageCoin has traded 52.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00000871 BTC.

FYDcoin (FYD) traded up 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000008 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded up 25.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0203 or 0.00000035 BTC.

CENTERCOIN (CENT) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

xscoin (XSC) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0430 or 0.00000075 BTC.

INMAXCOIN (INXC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0670 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Emrals (EMRALS) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0177 or 0.00000031 BTC.

AVCCOIN (AVC) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000480 BTC.

About ImageCoin

IMG is a coin. ImageCoin’s total supply is 11,109,617 coins. ImageCoin’s official website is imagecoin.imagehosty.com . ImageCoin’s official Twitter account is @Imagehosty

According to CryptoCompare, “Image is designed to be a secure and decentralized open-source proof of work digital currency, focusing on performance, security and fast low-cost transactions. The Image Community Reserve assists with market liquidity and reducing volatility. With the community’s support, Image is looking to revolutionize the cryptocurrency experience allowing users easy access and usability, bringing it to the mainstream for day to day life. “

ImageCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ImageCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ImageCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ImageCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

