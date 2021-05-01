IMI’s (IMIAY) “Overweight” Rating Reaffirmed at Barclays

Barclays reiterated their overweight rating on shares of IMI (OTCMKTS:IMIAY) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of IMI in a report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised IMI from a buy rating to a conviction-buy rating in a report on Monday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of IMI in a report on Monday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised IMI from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of IMI in a report on Tuesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. IMI presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $43.00.

Get IMI alerts:

IMI stock opened at $44.04 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.68 and a beta of 0.35. IMI has a 52 week low of $22.70 and a 52 week high of $44.04. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $37.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.27.

IMI plc, a specialist engineering company, designs, manufactures, and services engineered products worldwide. The company operates through three divisions: IMI Precision Engineering, IMI Critical Engineering, and IMI Hydronic Engineering. The IMI Precision Engineering division develops motion and fluid control technologies for industrial automation, commercial vehicle, life sciences, energy, and rail applications.

See Also: What is an investor looking for in an SEC filing?

Receive News & Ratings for IMI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IMI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.