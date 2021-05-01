Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO) Given “Buy” Rating at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group reissued their buy rating on shares of Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO) (NYSEMKT:IMO) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a C$36.00 price target on the stock.

IMO has been the topic of a number of other reports. Raymond James dropped their price target on Imperial Oil from C$36.00 to C$34.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 19th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Imperial Oil from C$32.00 to C$35.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. TD Securities boosted their target price on Imperial Oil from C$28.00 to C$29.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Eight Capital lifted their price target on Imperial Oil to C$31.00 and gave the company a na rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Imperial Oil to C$40.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of C$33.08.

Shares of TSE:IMO opened at C$35.50 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of C$26.06 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.10. Imperial Oil has a 12-month low of C$14.86 and a 12-month high of C$35.70. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$31.33 and its 200 day moving average is C$25.84.

Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO) (NYSEMKT:IMO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported C$0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.09 by C($0.06). The company had revenue of C$6.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$6.23 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Imperial Oil will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 2nd were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 1st. Imperial Oil’s payout ratio is -34.78%.

About Imperial Oil

Imperial Oil Limited explores for, produces, and sells crude oil and natural gas in Canada. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. As of December 31, 2020, this segment had 138 million oil-equivalent barrels of proved undeveloped reserves.

