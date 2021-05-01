Inchcape (LON:INCH) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $666.37

Shares of Inchcape plc (LON:INCH) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 666.37 ($8.71) and traded as high as GBX 793 ($10.36). Inchcape shares last traded at GBX 789.50 ($10.31), with a volume of 293,303 shares trading hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 144.38, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 771.76 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 667.91. The firm has a market cap of £3.07 billion and a PE ratio of -21.95.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 13th will be issued a GBX 6.90 ($0.09) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.98%.

In related news, insider Till Vestring bought 340 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 718 ($9.38) per share, with a total value of £2,441.20 ($3,189.44).

About Inchcape (LON:INCH)

Inchcape plc operates as an automotive distributor and retailer. The company engages in the sale and distribution of new and used cars, and parts. It also provides aftersales service, body shop repairs, and parts sales; and finance and insurance products and services. The company operates in the Asia Pacific, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Americas, and Africa.

