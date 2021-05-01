Independence Holding (NYSE:IHC) Shares Purchased by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Independence Holding (NYSE:IHC) by 0.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 255,119 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 688 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Independence were worth $10,459,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IHC. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Independence by 130.3% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,004 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Independence by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 30,889 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,267,000 after buying an additional 585 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Independence by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 48,041 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,970,000 after acquiring an additional 829 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Independence by 13.4% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 8,227 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $337,000 after acquiring an additional 972 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in shares of Independence by 26.8% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 7,759 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $317,000 after acquiring an additional 1,638 shares in the last quarter. 20.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Independence alerts:

IHC stock opened at $44.00 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $42.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $645.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 157.15 and a beta of 0.72. Independence Holding has a fifty-two week low of $26.33 and a fifty-two week high of $45.57.

Independence (NYSE:IHC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $119.34 million for the quarter. Independence had a net margin of 0.98% and a return on equity of 2.53%.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Independence from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th.

Independence Profile

Independence Holding Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in health, pet, and life insurance businesses. The company's dental portfolio includes indemnity and PPO plans for employer groups of two or more lives, and for individuals; vision plans that offer a flat reimbursement amount for exams and materials; and short-term medical products for people with temporary needs for health coverage.

Recommended Story: Index Funds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Independence Holding (NYSE:IHC).

Receive News & Ratings for Independence Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Independence and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.