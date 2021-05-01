Independent Bank (NASDAQ:IBCP) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Independent Bank (NASDAQ:IBCP) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Independent Bank Corporation is a bank holding company. Its subsidiary banks principally serve rural and suburban communities located across Michigan’s Lower Peninsula. The Banks emphasize service and convenience as a principal means of competing in the delivery of financial services. “

NASDAQ:IBCP opened at $23.56 on Thursday. Independent Bank has a one year low of $10.90 and a one year high of $24.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market cap of $515.75 million, a P/E ratio of 9.90 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.70.

Independent Bank (NASDAQ:IBCP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.43. Independent Bank had a net margin of 24.64% and a return on equity of 15.01%. On average, research analysts predict that Independent Bank will post 2.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Independent Bank by 24.2% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Independent Bank during the 4th quarter worth approximately $71,000. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Independent Bank by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 46,456 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $858,000 after acquiring an additional 4,207 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Independent Bank by 27.5% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 23,712 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $438,000 after acquiring an additional 5,114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in shares of Independent Bank by 24.2% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 27,634 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $511,000 after acquiring an additional 5,386 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.66% of the company’s stock.

About Independent Bank

Independent Bank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Independent Bank that provides various banking services to individuals and businesses. The company offers checking and savings accounts, commercial lending, direct and indirect consumer financing, mortgage lending, and safe deposit box services, as well as automatic teller machine, and Internet and mobile banking services.

