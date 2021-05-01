Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INFI) Short Interest Update

Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INFI) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,760,000 shares, an increase of 49.2% from the March 31st total of 1,180,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,820,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

INFI traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $3.33. The company had a trading volume of 662,160 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,317,732. The company has a market capitalization of $295.19 million, a PE ratio of -4.69 and a beta of 2.40. Infinity Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $0.78 and a one year high of $5.98. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $3.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.66.

Infinity Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INFI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.16). Infinity Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 2,592.65% and a negative return on equity of 1,358.77%. Equities research analysts predict that Infinity Pharmaceuticals will post -0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, March 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals from $5.50 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Truist Securities assumed coverage on shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Infinity Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.34.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Infinity Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in Infinity Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in Infinity Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $863,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Infinity Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Infinity Pharmaceuticals by 165,024.0% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 41,281 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 41,256 shares during the last quarter. 46.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Infinity Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel medicines for people with cancer. Its product candidate is IPI-549, an orally administered clinical-stage immuno-oncology product candidate that inhibits the enzyme phosphoinositide-3-kinase-gamma, which is in Phase 1/1b clinical trials for the treatment of triple negative breast cancer, solid tumors, and ovarian cancer.

