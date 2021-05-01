Informa (OTCMKTS:IFJPY) Rating Increased to Outperform at Exane BNP Paribas

Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Informa (OTCMKTS:IFJPY) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. UBS Group cut shares of Informa from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Barclays restated an overweight rating on shares of Informa in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a neutral rating on shares of Informa in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a hold rating on shares of Informa in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, BNP Paribas lowered shares of Informa from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold.

Informa stock opened at $15.63 on Tuesday. Informa has a twelve month low of $9.18 and a twelve month high of $16.70. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $15.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.65.

Informa plc operates as a business-to-business events, academic publishing, and information services company worldwide. It operates through five divisions: Informa Connect, Informa Intelligence, Informa Markets, Informa Tech, and Taylor & Francis. The Informa Connect division provides content-driven events and digital platforms that allow professionals to meet, connect, learn, and share knowledge.

