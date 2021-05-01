Information Analysis Incorporated (OTCMKTS:IAIC) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Information Analysis Incorporated (OTCMKTS:IAIC) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a drop of 42.9% from the March 31st total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 44,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

In other news, Director Sandor Rosenberg sold 550,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.57, for a total transaction of $313,500.00. Company insiders own 26.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Information Analysis alerts:

OTCMKTS:IAIC traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $2.63. The company had a trading volume of 1,792 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,371. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.68. Information Analysis has a 12-month low of $0.12 and a 12-month high of $3.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Information Analysis (OTCMKTS:IAIC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The technology company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.10 million during the quarter. Information Analysis had a negative return on equity of 7.69% and a negative net margin of 0.66%.

Information Analysis Company Profile

Information Analysis Incorporated develops and markets computer applications software systems, programming services, and related software products and automation systems in the United States. The company offers legacy software migration and modernization, and data analytics services; and develops web-based and mobile device solutions, including dynamic electronic forms development and conversion.

Read More: New Google Finance Tool and Screening Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Information Analysis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Information Analysis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.