Information Services Co. (OTCMKTS:IRMTF) Short Interest Update

Information Services Co. (OTCMKTS:IRMTF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,500 shares, a growth of 150.0% from the March 31st total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Shares of OTCMKTS IRMTF remained flat at $$20.32 during mid-day trading on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $18.02 and its 200 day moving average is $15.98. Information Services has a 52-week low of $16.37 and a 52-week high of $20.32.

Get Information Services alerts:

About Information Services

Information Services Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides registry and information management services for public data and records in Canada and internationally. It operates through three segments: Registry Operations, Services, and Technology Solutions. The company provides land titles registry services that issues titles to land and registers transactions affecting titles; land surveys services, which registers land survey plans and creates a representation of Saskatchewan land parcels in the cadastral parcel mapping system; and geomatics services that manages geographic data in relation to the cadastral parcel mapping system.

Further Reading: FinTech

Receive News & Ratings for Information Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Information Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.