Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR) Lifted to “B-” at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR) from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note published on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

IR has been the topic of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Ingersoll Rand from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Ingersoll Rand from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Ingersoll Rand from $47.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Ingersoll Rand from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, UBS Group raised Ingersoll Rand from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $37.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $49.42.

Shares of IR stock opened at $49.41 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The firm has a market cap of $20.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -133.54 and a beta of 1.53. Ingersoll Rand has a one year low of $24.81 and a one year high of $52.12.

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.54. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. Ingersoll Rand had a negative return on equity of 2.27% and a negative net margin of 3.97%. Ingersoll Rand’s quarterly revenue was up 94.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.25 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Ingersoll Rand will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Vicente Reynal sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $1,500,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 68,832 shares in the company, valued at $3,441,600. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS bought a new stake in Ingersoll Rand in the first quarter valued at about $16,196,000. Creative Planning increased its holdings in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 5.8% in the first quarter. Creative Planning now owns 19,267 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $948,000 after acquiring an additional 1,054 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust bought a new stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand in the first quarter worth about $265,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand in the first quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. increased its holdings in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 42.9% in the first quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 72,915 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,587,000 after acquiring an additional 21,884 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.91% of the company’s stock.

About Ingersoll Rand

Ingersoll Rand Inc provides various mission-critical air, fluid, energy, specialty vehicle and medical technologies in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through four segments: Industrial Technologies and Services; Precision and Science Technologies; Specialty Vehicle Technologies; and High Pressure Solutions segments.

