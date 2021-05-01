Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – February (NYSEARCA:UFEB) Shares Acquired by Bedel Financial Consulting Inc.

Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. boosted its holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – February (NYSEARCA:UFEB) by 52.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,649 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 565 shares during the quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc.’s holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – February were worth $44,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – February in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – February during the fourth quarter worth approximately $60,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – February in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,021,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC increased its stake in Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – February by 431.9% in the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 47,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,180,000 after purchasing an additional 38,203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – February by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 9,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after acquiring an additional 840 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA UFEB opened at $27.15 on Friday. Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – February has a 52-week low of $23.25 and a 52-week high of $27.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $26.94 and a 200-day moving average of $26.20.

