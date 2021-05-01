Insider Buying: Capstar Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTR) CFO Acquires $379,600.00 in Stock

Capstar Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTR) CFO Denis J. Duncan acquired 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $18.98 per share, for a total transaction of $379,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 44,800 shares in the company, valued at $850,304. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSTR opened at $19.19 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market cap of $423.79 million, a PE ratio of 18.45 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.83. Capstar Financial Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.01 and a 1-year high of $19.25.

Get Capstar Financial alerts:

Capstar Financial (NASDAQ:CSTR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 23rd. The bank reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.07. Capstar Financial had a net margin of 16.15% and a return on equity of 7.89%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Capstar Financial Holdings, Inc. will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 12th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 11th. This is a positive change from Capstar Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. Capstar Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.27%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Capstar Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Capstar Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, April 2nd. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Capstar Financial from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Hovde Group started coverage on shares of Capstar Financial in a research report on Friday, March 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.00.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CSTR. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Capstar Financial in the fourth quarter worth $2,128,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Capstar Financial by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,269,816 shares of the bank’s stock worth $18,730,000 after purchasing an additional 74,813 shares during the period. Private Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Capstar Financial by 18.8% in the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 376,877 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,697,000 after buying an additional 59,520 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Capstar Financial by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 374,584 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,522,000 after buying an additional 35,661 shares during the period. Finally, BHZ Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Capstar Financial by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 575,387 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,487,000 after buying an additional 25,275 shares during the last quarter. 32.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Capstar Financial

CapStar Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for CapStar Bank that provides banking services to consumer and corporate customers located primarily in Tennessee, the United States. Its deposit products and services include demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, time and savings deposits, certificates of deposit, and CDARS reciprocal products.

Recommended Story: Most Volatile Stocks – What Investors Need to Know to Maximize ROI

Receive News & Ratings for Capstar Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capstar Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.