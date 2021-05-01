Insider Buying: Gold Road Resources Limited (ASX:GOR) Insider Buys 320,000 Shares of Stock

Gold Road Resources Limited (ASX:GOR) insider Timothy Netscher bought 320,000 shares of Gold Road Resources stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$1.29 ($0.92) per share, for a total transaction of A$412,800.00 ($294,857.14).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.65, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 2.75.

The company also recently announced a Final dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 13th were issued a $0.015 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.3%. Gold Road Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.97%.

Gold Road Resources Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Western Australia. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. The company owns 50% of the Gruyere gold mine, which was developed in joint venture (JV) with Gold Fields Ltd.

