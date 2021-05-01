Insider Selling: AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) Major Shareholder Sells $4,211,035.20 in Stock

AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 40,864 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.05, for a total value of $4,211,035.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Shares of NYSE AN opened at $102.48 on Friday. AutoNation, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.88 and a fifty-two week high of $104.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $93.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.50.

AutoNation (NYSE:AN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $2.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.99. AutoNation had a net margin of 1.92% and a return on equity of 17.17%. The company had revenue of $5.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.91 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that AutoNation, Inc. will post 6.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on AN. Benchmark upgraded AutoNation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on AutoNation from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Truist increased their price objective on shares of AutoNation from $80.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of AutoNation from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Truist Securities increased their price target on shares of AutoNation from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $79.22.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AN. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in AutoNation by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 103,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,189,000 after buying an additional 3,506 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its stake in shares of AutoNation by 56.3% in the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,047,000 after acquiring an additional 5,400 shares during the last quarter. Alamar Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AutoNation in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,288,000. Lido Advisors LLC boosted its stake in AutoNation by 24.1% during the 4th quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 5,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,000 after acquiring an additional 1,129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in AutoNation by 275.9% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the period. 63.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About AutoNation

AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.

