Insider Selling: Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) Insider Sells $507,917.50 in Stock

Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) insider Hock Huat Goh sold 4,625 shares of Crown stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.82, for a total transaction of $507,917.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 53,607 shares in the company, valued at $5,887,120.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Crown stock opened at $109.80 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47. Crown Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $55.85 and a 12-month high of $111.67. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $102.24 and its 200 day moving average is $96.80. The company has a market capitalization of $14.81 billion, a PE ratio of 28.74, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.14.

Crown (NYSE:CCK) last released its earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The industrial products company reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.44. Crown had a net margin of 4.52% and a return on equity of 33.90%. The company had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.13 EPS. Crown’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Crown Holdings, Inc. will post 5.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Crown declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, February 25th that allows the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the industrial products company to reacquire up to 11.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 5th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. Crown’s payout ratio is 15.66%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CCK shares. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Crown from $117.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Crown from $103.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Crown from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Crown from $120.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Crown from $122.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.71.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCK. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Crown during the first quarter worth $321,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Crown by 2.5% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 75,709 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,131,000 after purchasing an additional 1,844 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of Crown by 38.8% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 75,794 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,820,000 after purchasing an additional 21,191 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Crown by 89.7% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 806,151 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $61,961,000 after purchasing an additional 381,227 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Crown in the third quarter valued at about $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.90% of the company’s stock.

Crown Company Profile

Crown Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells packaging products and equipment for consumer goods and industrial products in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers products for consumer goods, including steel and aluminum cans for food, beverage, household, and other consumer products; glass bottles for beverage product; and metal vacuum closures and steel crowns through its sales organization to the soft drink, food, citrus, brewing, household products, personal care, and various other industries.

