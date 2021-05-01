Insider Selling: Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH) Director Sells $86,036.96 in Stock

Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH) Director Ian T. Clark sold 538 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.92, for a total transaction of $86,036.96. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $828,545.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.
Shares of GH opened at $158.98 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $151.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $138.29. The company has a market capitalization of $15.97 billion, a PE ratio of -83.24 and a beta of 0.57. Guardant Health, Inc. has a 52-week low of $71.41 and a 52-week high of $181.07.
Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.94) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.50). The company had revenue of $78.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.75 million. Guardant Health had a negative net margin of 67.14% and a negative return on equity of 19.22%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Guardant Health, Inc. will post -2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in Guardant Health by 422.4% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Guardant Health by 895.7% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Guardant Health in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Guardant Health in the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Defined Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Guardant Health in the 4th quarter valued at about $64,000. 84.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Guardant Health Company Profile
Guardant Health, Inc, a precision oncology company, provides blood tests, data sets, and analytics in the United States and internationally. The company offers Guardant360, Guardant360 CDx, and GuardantOMNI liquid biopsy-based tests for advanced stage cancer; and GuardantINFORM, an in-silico research platform that comprise a clinical-genomic liquid biopsy dataset of advanced cancer patients.
