Insider Selling: Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH) Director Sells $86,036.96 in Stock

Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH) Director Ian T. Clark sold 538 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.92, for a total transaction of $86,036.96. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $828,545.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of GH opened at $158.98 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $151.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $138.29. The company has a market capitalization of $15.97 billion, a PE ratio of -83.24 and a beta of 0.57. Guardant Health, Inc. has a 52-week low of $71.41 and a 52-week high of $181.07.

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.94) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.50). The company had revenue of $78.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.75 million. Guardant Health had a negative net margin of 67.14% and a negative return on equity of 19.22%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Guardant Health, Inc. will post -2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on GH. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Guardant Health from $155.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Guardant Health from $140.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Guardant Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Guardant Health in a research report on Monday, January 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Guardant Health from $130.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $166.09.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in Guardant Health by 422.4% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Guardant Health by 895.7% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Guardant Health in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Guardant Health in the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Defined Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Guardant Health in the 4th quarter valued at about $64,000. 84.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Guardant Health Company Profile

Guardant Health, Inc, a precision oncology company, provides blood tests, data sets, and analytics in the United States and internationally. The company offers Guardant360, Guardant360 CDx, and GuardantOMNI liquid biopsy-based tests for advanced stage cancer; and GuardantINFORM, an in-silico research platform that comprise a clinical-genomic liquid biopsy dataset of advanced cancer patients.

