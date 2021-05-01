Insider Selling: Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA) Director Sells $68,453.58 in Stock

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA) Director Jean Francois Formela sold 806 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.93, for a total transaction of $68,453.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Jean Francois Formela also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, April 28th, Jean Francois Formela sold 131,926 shares of Intellia Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.56, for a total transaction of $11,287,588.56.

On Friday, February 26th, Jean Francois Formela sold 501,945 shares of Intellia Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.29, for a total transaction of $30,262,264.05.

Shares of NASDAQ:NTLA opened at $76.77 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $71.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.94. Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.32 and a 12 month high of $92.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.67 and a beta of 2.09.

Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.69) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.12). Intellia Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 40.14% and a negative net margin of 193.01%. The company had revenue of $6.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.39 million. Research analysts anticipate that Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NTLA. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new position in Intellia Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Intellia Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its position in Intellia Therapeutics by 147.3% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 544 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Intellia Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in Intellia Therapeutics by 170.8% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 861 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a research report on Sunday, March 21st. Truist increased their price objective on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $40.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $39.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $46.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.85.

About Intellia Therapeutics

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc, a genome editing company, focuses on the development of therapeutics. It utilizes a biological tool known as the Clustered, Regularly Interspaced Short Palindromic Repeats/CRISPR associated 9 (CRISPR/Cas9) system. The company's in vivo programs include NTLA-2001, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of transthyretin amyloidosis; and NTLA-2002 for the treatment of hereditary angioedema, as well as other liver-focused programs comprising hemophilia A and hemophilia B, hyperoxaluria Type 1, and alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency.

