Insider Selling: Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH) EVP Sells 6,700 Shares of Stock

Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH) EVP Javier Feliciano sold 6,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.85, for a total transaction of $709,195.00.

Shares of Meritage Homes stock traded down $0.61 on Friday, hitting $106.39. The stock had a trading volume of 528,851 shares, compared to its average volume of 498,738. The stock has a market cap of $4.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.97, a P/E/G ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Meritage Homes Co. has a 52-week low of $49.39 and a 52-week high of $117.06. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $93.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $89.93.

Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The construction company reported $3.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.97. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. Meritage Homes had a return on equity of 18.16% and a net margin of 8.88%. The company’s revenue was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.83 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Meritage Homes Co. will post 10.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MTH has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Meritage Homes from $123.00 to $116.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Meritage Homes from $134.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 29th. Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on Meritage Homes in a report on Thursday, January 21st. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Meritage Homes from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Meritage Homes in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $102.75.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Matarin Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Meritage Homes in the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,784,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its holdings in shares of Meritage Homes by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 4,019 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Meritage Homes by 99.7% in the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 7,070 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $586,000 after purchasing an additional 3,530 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Meritage Homes by 99.1% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 13,472 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,116,000 after purchasing an additional 6,707 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Meritage Homes by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 7,051 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $584,000 after purchasing an additional 598 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.09% of the company’s stock.

About Meritage Homes

Meritage Homes Corporation designs and builds single-family homes in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Homebuilding and Financial Services. It acquires and develops land; and constructs, markets, and sells homes for first-time and first move-up buyers. The company also offers title insurance and closing/settlement services to its homebuyers.

