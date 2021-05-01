Insider Selling: Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH) EVP Sells 6,700 Shares of Stock

Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH) EVP Javier Feliciano sold 6,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.85, for a total transaction of $709,195.00.
Shares of Meritage Homes stock traded down $0.61 on Friday, hitting $106.39. The stock had a trading volume of 528,851 shares, compared to its average volume of 498,738. The stock has a market cap of $4.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.97, a P/E/G ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Meritage Homes Co. has a 52-week low of $49.39 and a 52-week high of $117.06. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $93.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $89.93.
Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The construction company reported $3.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.97. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. Meritage Homes had a return on equity of 18.16% and a net margin of 8.88%. The company’s revenue was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.83 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Meritage Homes Co. will post 10.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Matarin Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Meritage Homes in the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,784,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its holdings in shares of Meritage Homes by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 4,019 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Meritage Homes by 99.7% in the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 7,070 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $586,000 after purchasing an additional 3,530 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Meritage Homes by 99.1% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 13,472 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,116,000 after purchasing an additional 6,707 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Meritage Homes by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 7,051 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $584,000 after purchasing an additional 598 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.09% of the company’s stock.
About Meritage Homes
Meritage Homes Corporation designs and builds single-family homes in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Homebuilding and Financial Services. It acquires and develops land; and constructs, markets, and sells homes for first-time and first move-up buyers. The company also offers title insurance and closing/settlement services to its homebuyers.
