Insider Selling: Peoples Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBO) Director Sells 4,210 Shares of Stock

Peoples Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBO) Director George W. Broughton sold 4,210 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.21, for a total value of $139,814.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 124,942 shares in the company, valued at $4,149,323.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

PEBO stock opened at $33.43 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $656.03 million, a PE ratio of 23.54 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $33.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.38. Peoples Bancorp Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.35 and a 1 year high of $36.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Peoples Bancorp (NASDAQ:PEBO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The bank reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.07. Peoples Bancorp had a net margin of 12.87% and a return on equity of 5.60%. On average, analysts forecast that Peoples Bancorp Inc. will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 30th. This is a boost from Peoples Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Peoples Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 47.78%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PEBO. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Peoples Bancorp by 21.1% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,407 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Peoples Bancorp by 44.2% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,104 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 1,257 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Peoples Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $135,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Peoples Bancorp during the third quarter valued at about $208,000. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Peoples Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at about $212,000. 56.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PEBO has been the subject of several recent research reports. B. Riley boosted their price objective on Peoples Bancorp from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Peoples Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Hovde Group upgraded Peoples Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on Peoples Bancorp from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Peoples Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.10.

Peoples Bancorp Company Profile

Peoples Bancorp Inc operates as the holding company for Peoples Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit products, including demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit; and provides commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, construction, finance, residential real estate, and consumer indirect and direct loans, as well as home equity lines of credit and overdrafts.

