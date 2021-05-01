Insider Selling: SMART Global Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGH) Major Shareholder Sells $101,000,000.00 in Stock

SMART Global Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGH) major shareholder Lake (Offshore) Aiv Gp Silver sold 2,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.50, for a total transaction of $101,000,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

SMART Global stock opened at $46.15 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $49.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.56. SMART Global Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.18 and a fifty-two week high of $57.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.50 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.98.

SMART Global (NASDAQ:SGH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 5th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $304.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $295.57 million. SMART Global had a net margin of 0.06% and a return on equity of 16.65%. SMART Global’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.52 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that SMART Global Holdings, Inc. will post 2.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SGH has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of SMART Global from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of SMART Global from $48.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. TheStreet raised shares of SMART Global from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on SMART Global from $55.00 to $62.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on SMART Global from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. SMART Global has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.08.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC bought a new position in SMART Global during the fourth quarter valued at about $564,000. FMR LLC acquired a new position in shares of SMART Global during the first quarter worth approximately $7,757,000. Clough Capital Partners L P bought a new stake in SMART Global in the 4th quarter valued at $9,133,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of SMART Global in the first quarter valued at about $7,683,000. Finally, Matarin Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SMART Global in the 3rd quarter valued at $3,941,000.

SMART Global Company Profile

SMART Global Holdings, Inc designs and manufactures electronic products focused in memory and computing technology areas. It offers dynamic random access memory (DRAM) modules for desktops, notebooks, and servers; and embedded and removable flash memory products; and flash component products, such as embedded multimedia controllers, and embedded and removal products in USB, CompactFlash and SD/microSD card configurations.

