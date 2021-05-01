Insider Selling: Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) CEO Sells 250,000 Shares of Stock

Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) CEO Evan Spiegel sold 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.63, for a total value of $15,157,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 46,319,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,808,359,288.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE:SNAP opened at $61.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 5.43 and a current ratio of 5.43. The firm has a market cap of $93.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -82.43 and a beta of 1.29. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.38. Snap Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.42 and a fifty-two week high of $73.59.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $769.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $739.61 million. Snap had a negative net margin of 49.74% and a negative return on equity of 48.53%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 66.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.08) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Snap Inc. will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SNAP. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Snap in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. bought a new position in Snap in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Snap by 200.0% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 540 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in Snap in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Snap by 43.8% during the 4th quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.52% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Argus upped their price objective on shares of Snap from $50.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Moffett Nathanson upgraded shares of Snap from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $39.00 to $57.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. Atlantic Securities raised Snap from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Snap in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Snap from $66.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Snap has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.71.

Snap Company Profile

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application with functionalities, such as Camera, Communication, Snap Map, Stories, and Spotlight that enable people to communicate through short videos and images. It also provides Spectacles, an eyewear product that connects with Snapchat and captures video from a human perspective; and advertising products, including AR and Snap ads.

