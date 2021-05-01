Insider Selling: The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) COO Sells 255,321 Shares of Stock

The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) COO Joseph R. Martinetto sold 255,321 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.70, for a total transaction of $18,306,515.70.

Shares of SCHW stock opened at $70.40 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $66.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.28. The Charles Schwab Co. has a one year low of $31.63 and a one year high of $72.16. The firm has a market cap of $127.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.59 and a beta of 1.17.

The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.35 billion. The Charles Schwab had a net margin of 29.80% and a return on equity of 13.52%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 80.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.62 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 2.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. The Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.47%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SCHW. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in shares of The Charles Schwab by 26.5% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 46,543 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,469,000 after buying an additional 9,764 shares during the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of The Charles Schwab by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,719 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,948,000 after buying an additional 3,545 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Investment Strategies LLC grew its position in The Charles Schwab by 147.9% during the 4th quarter. Diversified Investment Strategies LLC now owns 16,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $977,000 after purchasing an additional 9,875 shares during the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its position in The Charles Schwab by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 1,602,355 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $84,989,000 after purchasing an additional 142,778 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Trust Co. grew its position in The Charles Schwab by 183.1% during the 4th quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 18,241 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $967,000 after purchasing an additional 11,798 shares during the last quarter. 77.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of The Charles Schwab from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of The Charles Schwab from $76.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. JMP Securities upgraded shares of The Charles Schwab from a “market perform” rating to a “market outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Argus boosted their target price on shares of The Charles Schwab from $66.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of The Charles Schwab from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $87.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The Charles Schwab currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $75.59.

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

