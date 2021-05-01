Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) PT Lowered to $70.00

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) had its price target cut by investment analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $74.00 to $70.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the chip maker’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 21.68% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. DZ Bank upgraded shares of Intel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Truist Securities lifted their target price on shares of Intel from $64.00 to $73.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Intel from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Intel from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Raymond James restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Intel in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.59.

Shares of NASDAQ INTC opened at $57.53 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $232.31 billion, a PE ratio of 11.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.74. Intel has a fifty-two week low of $43.61 and a fifty-two week high of $68.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.66.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The chip maker reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.24. Intel had a net margin of 28.10% and a return on equity of 29.44%. The company had revenue of $18.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.45 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Intel will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Intel in the fourth quarter worth about $2,141,057,000. Baupost Group LLC MA acquired a new stake in Intel during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $906,005,000. Primecap Management Co. CA grew its position in Intel by 28.1% in the fourth quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 32,574,166 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,622,845,000 after buying an additional 7,151,405 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its position in Intel by 100,766.8% in the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 5,195,650 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $258,847,000 after buying an additional 5,190,499 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in shares of Intel by 161.7% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 7,957,652 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $483,288,000 after buying an additional 4,916,921 shares in the last quarter. 63.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices for retail, industrial, and consumer uses worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

